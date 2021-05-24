Airy BOX - Display Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Airy Box is friendly innovative creative font rebound of popular Airy typeface.

Can be used as logo design and branding, titles & headers, posters & banners in such areas as high-tech, internet & computers, business innovations, sport & entertainment etc. Vector Gradient version included