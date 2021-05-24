Dinesh Awtani

Got inspired, Remake of "F" word Logo

Dinesh Awtani
Dinesh Awtani
  • Save
Got inspired, Remake of "F" word Logo minimal ux icon illustration vector ui branding logo flat design
Download color palette

Got inspired to Remake of "F" word Logo. Flat UI design and with a bliss of flat UI colors. I am giving away this logo for $5.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Dinesh Awtani
Dinesh Awtani

More by Dinesh Awtani

View profile
    • Like