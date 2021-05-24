Pedro Rodrigues

RandomPrompt 01

hand drawn texture cartoon draw illustration
Sometimes it is good to let your mind be free. Random prompts gives me the opportunitie to just explore some new and unjudged thoughts (:

This prompt was: A inaproprieated elf playing "Wonderwall" in his guitar like a complete douche

Posted on May 24, 2021
    • Like