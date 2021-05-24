Moore Multipurpose Template

📄💾 Get Presentation 📄💾

♾️♾️ Powerpoint + Keynote + Google Slides ♾️♾️ ​​​​​

**FEATURES :**

—

– 20 Unique Custom Slides

– images Placeholder

– Made with Slidemaster ( Just Drag & Drop your Image )

– Drag And Drop image

– Theme Colour Option, Easy to change colors, Fully editable text and photos

– Clean Theme Version