Cycling is Contemplation

Cycling is Contemplation color meditation thought contemplation bicycle cycling animation illustration
I love cycling. Especially, I ride a bicycle to organize thoughts, ruminating thoughts and make a plan. Sometimes people may think I'm a crazy guy because I speak to myself while riding on a bicycle.

It doesn't matter how fast I can run, how further I can go. All I love about cycling is it is the only time I can focus on myself.

How do you manage your thoughts?

Digital Designer
