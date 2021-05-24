Cycling is Contemplation

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I love cycling. Especially, I ride a bicycle to organize thoughts, ruminating thoughts and make a plan. Sometimes people may think I'm a crazy guy because I speak to myself while riding on a bicycle.
It doesn't matter how fast I can run, how further I can go. All I love about cycling is it is the only time I can focus on myself.
How do you manage your thoughts?