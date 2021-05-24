Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
m.ageeva

Citibank App - Prototype

m.ageeva
m.ageeva
  • Save
Citibank App - Prototype figma bank card banking app mobile ui mobile design mobile app
Download color palette

Hey guys.
Over the last time I’ve been working on a concept of redesign of Mobile bank application Citibank

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
m.ageeva
m.ageeva

More by m.ageeva

View profile
    • Like