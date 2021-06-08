Museum and Observatory Locator

Trending designs to inspire you
Here is the light mode of the museum and observatory app I designed. Unlike the dark mode version, this version uses bright colors to grab the user's attention and adds shadows to create depth. What's your vote, dark mode or light mode?