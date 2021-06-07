Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Designer Learning Platform

Designer Learning Platform
This idea is similar to youtube but specifically with the intention of learning. Using blurred images to create the shadows gives the design a unique feel. What do you think, would you use an app like this?

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
