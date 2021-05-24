Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pedro Rodrigues

36daysofType

Pedro Rodrigues
Pedro Rodrigues
  • Save
36daysofType 36daysoftype challenge typogaphy
Download color palette

This is the first year that i took part of this beatiful challenge. Had a blast! This is one poster that i've made with the results.

Full projetc at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119869033/Magote_36daysofType

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Pedro Rodrigues
Pedro Rodrigues

More by Pedro Rodrigues

View profile
    • Like