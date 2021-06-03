Mobile Banking UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a simple mobile bank UI that uses some shadows to create a slight neumorphism effect to add interesting depth. A preview of your cards is scrollable for easy access and shows an indication of the days you had expenses.
What do you think?