Yonatan Ben Knaan

The N'Dhala People Calender

Based on an Aboriginal rock engraving form N'Dhala Gorge, that is based on a drawing by Franz Gnaedinger – showing two figures wearing a rayed headdresses.

This is an early calendar where every ray of the headdresses represent a fortnight (which is 14 days, not the game). The woman (the pink figure) has 14 head rays plus the 12 rays of the man (the green figure) is 26 times 14, representing 364 days. The circle of the woman's head represent the new year's day resulting a solar year of 365 days.

Posted on May 24, 2021
A design system manager, a maker and an alright dude

