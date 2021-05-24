Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Molnár Erika

Queen Vinyl Album set

Queen Vinyl Album set bakelit lineart editorial art vector typography vinyl queen illustration graphich design freddiemercury design album
Queen "Memento" album is an experimental book. Queen are a British rock band formed in London in 1970. This is a fictional album with a selection of hits. And the illustrations were inspired by the song. The album cover is a real vinyl record. I cut the sheets into circles. I also designed a vinyl record case for the album.

    • Like