Abdllah Rusafy

Finance / Wallet App

Abdllah Rusafy
Abdllah Rusafy
  • Save
Finance / Wallet App figma debut payment uiux ui app credit card finance mobile app design bank wallet ui wallet wallet app finance app financial banking app payment app money management money transfer money
Download color palette

Hi folks! 👋
Take a look at my exploration design about the wallet app. This is an application that makes it easy for you to manage your finances anywhere and anytime. hope you like it

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow my account to inspire me.
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to rusafy@gmail.com

Abdllah Rusafy
Abdllah Rusafy

More by Abdllah Rusafy

View profile
    • Like