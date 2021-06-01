Creative Onboarding App Screens

Trending designs to inspire you
Do you love the trend of 3D icons as much as I do? I created these onboarding screens with an unusual button that catches a user's eye. I think there should always be a way "back" to where you were before in case a user missed something, but I also don't think it should carry as much weight as moving forward. I also think 3 onboarding screens is the sweet spot. Having a user scroll through more than that can often be a frustrating experience.
What do you think?
