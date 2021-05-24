Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kaushtubh

Yellow Glance Logo Concept

Kaushtubh
Kaushtubh
Yellow Glance Logo Concept minimal web icon typography vector logo illustration branding art design
Yellow is a dessert distribution agency. They wanted logo to be flat + modern + love + ice cream + gradient.
So that's how it turned!

May 24, 2021
Kaushtubh
Kaushtubh

