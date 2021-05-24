Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Crônicas do Confinamento

Crônicas do Confinamento design motion design roughanimator animation 2d
A series of little animations for a promotion video of Budejo Podcast. I received a edited audio and made some animations to follow it. A really fun project and one that i am proud of.

Check the full project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/105107543/Cronicas-do-Confinamento

Posted on May 24, 2021
