Logo animation

Logo animation youtube creativity aftereffects motion graphics text animation text minimal logodesign logo animation
Logo animation I've been using on my YouTube Channel. What do you think?

By the way, I'm creating content on YouTube about creativity, in case you'd like to check it out.

