Website Building Agency illustration minimalist typography agency website agency website mobile responsive design modern ux ui
This is a design for a custom website agency that lets clients customize their website as it is built. I used bold colors to pull peoples attention to the call to action, because the websites main goal is to pull in potential clients.

I also wanted to choose an appropriate illustration to communicate the customizable aspect of this agency's process.

What do you think, is it a successful design? What would you do to improve it?

