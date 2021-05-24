Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anushka Choudhary

Day 6- User Profile

Day 6- User Profile adobe xd user profile 006 dailyuichallenge dailyui
Simple profile design for a single user with the option to follow or message. I have also added the social media and images option on the profile.

Posted on May 24, 2021
