Event tickets booking app

Hey dribblers! How's it going? Here I'm posting my new UI app design. This is an app for booking events, movie tickets etc.
Comment down below your suggestion, I'm still a six-month app designer. I need your feedback.
You can follow me, and we may engage in future projects.
If you want me to hire mail me at srikrishna0353@outlook.com. Open for collaborations.

