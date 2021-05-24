Banking Dashboard | Web Design

Hello friends 👋🏻

This is webapp design for Online Banking. The shot shows the dashboard with the most frequent actions, accounts and cards, other actions, and brief spending stats on the left. On the right, the dashboard has a transaction history section.

I designed a dark theme of the dashboard to make contrast interface elements really pop.

Hope you will like this design concept ❤️

