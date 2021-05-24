IRWELL HILL RESIDENCE Website UI

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello friends,
Today Rannudesignstudio created a UI design for the website of Irwell Hill Residence, which is a real estate agency from Singapore.
So what do you think about that?
Feel free to leave feedback in the comments section!
don't forget to press "Like" if you like.
Thank you!
----------------------------------------------
Want to collaborate with us? Send your business inquiries to ardiantorannu@gmail.com or can visit us on our Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rannudesignstudio/
Thank you