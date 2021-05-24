Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anju Shah

Keep Calm And Eat Parle G

Anju Shah
Anju Shah
  • Save
Keep Calm And Eat Parle G artwork trending design digitalartist cookies pattern clouds hand bird snack breakfast dream poster parle characterdesign graphic art popart creative popular illustration digital art biscuit
Download color palette

I choose Parle G brand to express my feeling for this product. In my art I have used wings to express that I am a morning bird just like Parle. The wings also indirectly express that energy is connected with parle G. I use cool pop colors to express my emotions and patterns to reflect my personality.

Anju Shah
Anju Shah

More by Anju Shah

View profile
    • Like