Keep Calm And Eat Parle G

I choose Parle G brand to express my feeling for this product. In my art I have used wings to express that I am a morning bird just like Parle. The wings also indirectly express that energy is connected with parle G. I use cool pop colors to express my emotions and patterns to reflect my personality.