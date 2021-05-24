Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Camille Rattoni

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 64

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 64 made with figma moo.com minicard business card visit card limited edition unique self branding vector art aurora moon stars galaxy launch rocket space ship space
Launch your business to the stars and beyond!

During my last job in a marketing company, I designed several infographics. This one is special because it makes use of the brand new graphical charter I had setup for the business!

I love the Symbol Sprayer tool in Adobe Illustrator. And gradients. So here’s my little rocket launching to its shiny space decorating my visit card number 64!

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooowww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.fb.me/K1Kdesignwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

