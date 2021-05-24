K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 64

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Launch your business to the stars and beyond!
During my last job in a marketing company, I designed several infographics. This one is special because it makes use of the brand new graphical charter I had setup for the business!
I love the Symbol Sprayer tool in Adobe Illustrator. And gradients. So here’s my little rocket launching to its shiny space decorating my visit card number 64!
—
Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooo • www.instagram.com/koya.li • www.fb.me/K1Kdesign • www.deviantart.com/koyakoya