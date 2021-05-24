Radomir Poposki

Mini Se Old vs New Redesign Concept Page

Radomir Poposki
Radomir Poposki
  • Save
Mini Se Old vs New Redesign Concept Page concept website interface web simple clean interface clean ui ui design
Download color palette

Website concept page redesign of mini.se and comparison to the old one.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Radomir Poposki
Radomir Poposki

More by Radomir Poposki

View profile
    • Like