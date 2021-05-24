K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 65 - 67

Cutting edge posters for an internal event at HEAD — Geneva!

Pain et Fromage (Bread and Cheese) is a small monthly event reserved for 3rd year Bachelors in Visual Communication at HEAD — Geneva where students and alumni from the various Masters available to them are invited to present their work. In the form of a dinning conference at lunch time, bread and cheese is shared as well as information about what’s available next in their studies.

I like the bread and cheese knives that I designed on this poster, so here they are on the back of 3 variations of my 100 business cards!

—

