Camille Rattoni

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 65 - 67

Camille Rattoni
Camille Rattoni
  • Save
K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 65 - 67 made with figma figma moo.com minicards minicard business cards business card visit card limited edition unique tiny 100 self branding sharp knives cheese bread poster
Download color palette

Cutting edge posters for an internal event at HEAD — Geneva!

Pain et Fromage (Bread and Cheese) is a small monthly event reserved for 3rd year Bachelors in Visual Communication at HEAD — Geneva where students and alumni from the various Masters available to them are invited to present their work. In the form of a dinning conference at lunch time, bread and cheese is shared as well as information about what’s available next in their studies.

I like the bread and cheese knives that I designed on this poster, so here they are on the back of 3 variations of my 100 business cards!

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooowww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.fb.me/K1Kdesignwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

Camille Rattoni
Camille Rattoni

More by Camille Rattoni

View profile
    • Like