K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 65 - 67

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cutting edge posters for an internal event at HEAD — Geneva!
Pain et Fromage (Bread and Cheese) is a small monthly event reserved for 3rd year Bachelors in Visual Communication at HEAD — Geneva where students and alumni from the various Masters available to them are invited to present their work. In the form of a dinning conference at lunch time, bread and cheese is shared as well as information about what’s available next in their studies.
I like the bread and cheese knives that I designed on this poster, so here they are on the back of 3 variations of my 100 business cards!
—
Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooo • www.instagram.com/koya.li • www.fb.me/K1Kdesign • www.deviantart.com/koyakoya