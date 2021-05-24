Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Molnár Erika

Queen Vinyl - I want to break free

Queen Vinyl - I want to break free illustrator i want to break free song vector vinyl typography queen illustration graphich design freddiemercury design album
"I want to break free" typography

Queen "Memento" album is an experimental book. Queen are a British rock band formed in London in 1970. The illustrations were inspired by the song. I cut the sheets into circles.

