Serhii Uzkiy

Checked - Travel App

Serhii Uzkiy
Serhii Uzkiy
  • Save
Checked - Travel App behance landing page kano cjm segments personas ux research logo design figma ios app travel ux ui
Download color palette

Checked - Travel App Concept.

You can look on full project on Behance

Serhii Uzkiy
Serhii Uzkiy

More by Serhii Uzkiy

View profile
    • Like