Molnár Erika

Queen Vinyl album - Bohemian Rhapsody

Molnár Erika
Molnár Erika
Queen Vinyl album - Bohemian Rhapsody gallileo hits song bohemian rhapsody rogertaylor vector editorial art vinyl typography queen illustration graphich design freddiemercury design album
Bohemian Rhapsody typography

Queen "Memento" album is an experimental book. Queen are a British rock band formed in London in 1970. The illustrations were inspired by the song. I cut the sheets into circles.

Molnár Erika
Molnár Erika

