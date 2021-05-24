UI Designer, Kanika Banvet

Social app mockup

Social app mockup dashboard profile followers mobile ui mode payment app game social mobile design mobile app app design design ui modern ui
Hello amigos,
Here is the design of social mockup which shows home, payment and followers screen of mobile Ui design.

Available for crafting your ideas and we are expert of mobile ui/ ux design with cross platform development, do let me know if you want professional custom app to build.

Shoot a mail at -
kanka.banvet@gmail.com

Thanks !

