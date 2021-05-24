Marcos Silva

Ola!

typography vector illustration animation letters flat colours motion design 2d
I liked making these typography motions. They are good fun and good keyframe exercise. "Ola" means Hello in Portuguese, which is my primary language. I will choose the following language to do one of these!

Posted on May 24, 2021
