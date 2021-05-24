JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

Export Import Logo, Modern Minimalist Logo

JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
  • Save
Export Import Logo, Modern Minimalist Logo modern logo design modern logo export import import export logo mark logos minimal minimalist logo illustrator creative logo minimalist logo branding logodesign
Download color palette

Let's talk about any logo design
-----------------------------------
Mail: jkrrkm0101197@gmail.com

Another portfolio
https://www.behance.net/jkrrkm01015f2701820

JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

More by JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

View profile
    • Like