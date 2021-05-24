Medical Management Dashboard Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends 👋🏻
This is webapp design for Medical management. Doctor and hospital authority can use this webapp to maintain their daily activities.
Hope you will like this design concept ❤️
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
::
Follow me on Instagram
Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & Instagram
You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.