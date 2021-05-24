Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ahsanul Tapadar
Fireart Studio

Medical Management Dashboard Design

Ahsanul Tapadar
Fireart Studio
Ahsanul Tapadar for Fireart Studio
Medical Management Dashboard Design patient user experience design interface hospital management charts patient app doctor app dashboard ui dashboard healtrhcare calendar ui card ui listings hospital clinic medical app health app webapplication webapp design webapp
  1. Medical 1.jpg
  2. Medical.jpg

Hello friends 👋🏻
This is webapp design for Medical management. Doctor and hospital authority can use this webapp to maintain their daily activities.
Hope you will like this design concept ❤️

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio
We're a boutique design and software development company.
Hire Us

