Doctolib check-in is an imagined feature to let new patients upload their medical information automatically instead of filling paper form when they come to a new doctor's office -

Figma file: https://www.figma.com/file/1BwQYtxtFU733bDb43II61/Doctolib-checkin?node-id=0%3A1
Linkedin: @Jonathancrinquand

Posted on May 24, 2021
