M. Umar

Theory Vertical WP Template

M. Umar
M. Umar
  • Save
Theory Vertical WP Template minimal illustrator illustration graphic design ux branding web ui app website
Download color palette

Modern touches & a very unique design style is what my THEORY template can bring to your business. This is a one-page vertical template, with sliding sections that visitors can step through as if your website & business tell a story. There is also a top navigation, for a smooth user experience and easy access to sections & contact details.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/BJW9k9

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
M. Umar
M. Umar

More by M. Umar

View profile
    • Like