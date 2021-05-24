Doctolib checkin - Doctor's notification

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Doctolib check-in is an imagined feature to let new patients upload their medical information automatically instead of filling paper form when they come to a new doctor's office -
Here's the notification received by the doctor to inform that information has been completed by the patient
Work with me
Linkedin: @JonathanCrinquand