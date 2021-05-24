Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Doctolib checkin - Doctor's notification

Doctolib check-in is an imagined feature to let new patients upload their medical information automatically instead of filling paper form when they come to a new doctor's office -
Here's the notification received by the doctor to inform that information has been completed by the patient
Posted on May 24, 2021
