Typography poster

This is a poster I created for graphic design at college. The brief tasked students with designing an A2, typography driven poster to publicise a cultural event taking place locally within South Africa. For my final design, I created a poster for the Ladies Night Session at The Shred skatepark. My concept was to use line and perspective to extend my typography into the illusion of a 3D form, in order to express the multidimensionality of female skaters who are beautiful, intelligent and talented as well as hold their own in a male dominated sport. In line with this concept, the 3D form that I created with my typography was that of a ramp - an important aspect of skating, and also one that relates to women by nature of its curves.
Finally, I created the poster in predominantly black and white as those are The Shred’s brand colours but embellished the poster with a fun and playful colour palette of pink, yellow, blue and green as I felt that these colours were aligned with the target audience - being young and engaging in a fun activity such as skating.

