Green Burger - logo design

Green Burger - logo design minimalist logo simple logo fun logo vector emblem logo logos logo design logo concept logo burger restaurant logo burger logo
I really enjoyed the whole process of creating this logo. A green emblem logo of a burger surrounded by leaves seemed to be the perfect option for the "Green Burger" name. I also find that the typeface which I chose to pair with the emblem is very interesting and I really liked how it looked like combined with the leaves and burger. I hope you like it as well :)

