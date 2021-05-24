Rajan Raj

3D Illustration App - UI Concept

Rajan Raj
Rajan Raj
Hire Me
  • Save
3D Illustration App - UI Concept rajanraj black color people icon 2021 designtrends newshot newdesign minimal profile user darkmode dark ui uiux mobile app 3d illustration design
3D Illustration App - UI Concept rajanraj black color people icon 2021 designtrends newshot newdesign minimal profile user darkmode dark ui uiux mobile app 3d illustration design
3D Illustration App - UI Concept rajanraj black color people icon 2021 designtrends newshot newdesign minimal profile user darkmode dark ui uiux mobile app 3d illustration design
3D Illustration App - UI Concept rajanraj black color people icon 2021 designtrends newshot newdesign minimal profile user darkmode dark ui uiux mobile app 3d illustration design
Download color palette
  1. Desktop - 1.png
  2. Desktop - 2.png
  3. Desktop - 3.png
  4. Music App Ui 4.png

Hello, There!
How things with Design going on! This is a 3D Illustration App Ui Concept that I was Designing this weekend. As you can see this App features all types of 3D content. User can directly upload their assets to their cloud storage or any drive they want. How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

Any Projects In Mind ,Say Hi 👇
Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com
For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com

My Portfolio - https://rajanraj.dorik.io/
Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/
Linkedin -
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/

Thank You...

Rajan Raj
Rajan Raj
Learning, Designing & Living That's Me
Hire Me

More by Rajan Raj

View profile
    • Like