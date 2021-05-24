FreeTime: See Your Friends in Real Life Again

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing FreeTime! Match FreeTime with friends and hang out in real life again. https://freetimehq.com
I did most of the early visual exploration in Illustrator and XD, and built everything out in Bubble. I wanted the design to feel like the opposite of corporate calendar apps. It needed to be approachable and friendly, like a social network, not something formal that would feel odd to send to your friends.