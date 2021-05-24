Josh Johnson

FreeTime: See Your Friends in Real Life Again

Josh Johnson
Josh Johnson
  • Save
FreeTime: See Your Friends in Real Life Again ui mobile app design
Download color palette

Introducing FreeTime! Match FreeTime with friends and hang out in real life again. https://freetimehq.com

I did most of the early visual exploration in Illustrator and XD, and built everything out in Bubble. I wanted the design to feel like the opposite of corporate calendar apps. It needed to be approachable and friendly, like a social network, not something formal that would feel odd to send to your friends.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Josh Johnson
Josh Johnson

More by Josh Johnson

View profile
    • Like