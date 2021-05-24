Abdulkadir Oluwadamilare

Toothsome Dash UI

Toothsome Dash UI design ui branding app food food app interface uidesign
I'm glad to have worked on this project, I got some of the inspiration online and I must say I'm impressed with the outcome. I designed the brand logo, choose the brand colour which made everything look exceptional.

Posted on May 24, 2021
