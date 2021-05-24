Anna Trubina

Icon illustrations. Make the chocolate yourself.

Icon illustrations. Make the chocolate yourself. games kids chocolate bar flatvector icons flat illustration flat design
My client creates different games and sets for children. These are illustrations for the instructions " Make chocolate yourself!

Always open to new projects. Just contact me in any convenient way and we will discuss the details!

https://www.fiverr.com/trubianna
av29trubina86@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/by_trubianna/

Posted on May 24, 2021
