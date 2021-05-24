Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Appbuff

Amborisa - IOS Food Encyclopedia App

Appbuff
Appbuff
  • Save
Amborisa - IOS Food Encyclopedia App ios trend colorful ios14 swiftui apple app design mobile app design ui ux app
Download color palette

Hey Dear! ✌️

Here is Our New Food Encyclopedia App UI concept.

Video Preview is here.

Complete SwiftUI App Source code is available here.

Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️
Soon more! 🙌

Would you like to implement a website or a mobile application, but you do not know where to start?

Drop a line at info@appbuff.net | Visit our Website | Chat on Whatsapp 💌

Don't forget to hit the love button to show your love for this Design.

Feedback is always appreciated.

Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Appbuff
Appbuff

More by Appbuff

View profile
    • Like