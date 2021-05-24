Amborisa - IOS Food Encyclopedia App

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dear! ✌️
Here is Our New Food Encyclopedia App UI concept.
Video Preview is here.
Complete SwiftUI App Source code is available here.
Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️
Soon more! 🙌
Would you like to implement a website or a mobile application, but you do not know where to start?
Drop a line at info@appbuff.net | Visit our Website | Chat on Whatsapp 💌
Don't forget to hit the love button to show your love for this Design.
Feedback is always appreciated.
Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀