Fleur - logo design

Fleur - logo design watercolor logo fleur logo logo concept logo design flower flower logo
My main goal for this logo was design something classy and feminine. My decision was to bring in a digital watercolor asset from Procreate and combine it with a serif font. As for the colors, I decided to keep it minimal and just use two colors: pink and black.

Posted on May 24, 2021
