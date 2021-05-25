Good for Sale
Man enjoying book reading illustration

Man enjoying book reading

Man enjoying book reading. Illustration from Geneva illustration series. The real physical books still preferable, but there are so much more online. And let's face it sometimes it's much easier to download one and faster that's for sure.

This illustration made by Mariya Popova available for download with one of Full access options exclusively on 👉 Kit8.net

Posted on May 25, 2021
