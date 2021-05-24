Sofia / the unicorn

Medical Healthcare styleframe

Medical Healthcare styleframe cross mobile character illustration styleframes doctor office doctor profile appointment doctor appointment doctor office healthcare products healthy hospitality hospital medical illustration medical design healthcare medical care medical character design
Offered this style as one of the style options to our client and wanted to share this via Dribble. Truly believe that medical design needs to be done for people and customers. So it doesn't have been boring! :)

