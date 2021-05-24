Exploring task management UI component, where team can update their progress, sharing file etc (like asana or trello). If you use figma, you can duplicate it via this link https://www.figma.com/community/file/978695894238528118/task-management-%E2%80%94-ui-component

Hope you enjoy it and let me know what you think.

—

PS : Design inspiration from @dwinawan , one of the best designer from Indonesia. Go check out his work for more design inspiration.