Exploring task management UI component, where team can update their progress, sharing file etc (like asana or trello). If you use figma, you can duplicate it via this link https://www.figma.com/community/file/978695894238528118/task-management-%E2%80%94-ui-component
Hope you enjoy it and let me know what you think.
—
PS : Design inspiration from @dwinawan , one of the best designer from Indonesia. Go check out his work for more design inspiration.