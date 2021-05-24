Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Task management - UI component

Task management - UI component task management dashboard app ui design ui
Exploring task management UI component, where team can update their progress, sharing file etc (like asana or trello). If you use figma, you can duplicate it via this link https://www.figma.com/community/file/978695894238528118/task-management-%E2%80%94-ui-component

Hope you enjoy it and let me know what you think.

PS : Design inspiration from @dwinawan , one of the best designer from Indonesia. Go check out his work for more design inspiration.

Posted on May 24, 2021
