The Happy Flower - logo design

The Happy Flower - logo design happy flower logos logo concept logo design fun logo cute logo retro style retro logo vintage style vintage logo logo flower flower logo
This logo was inspired by vintage style logos which I adore and are one of my favourites when in comes to logos and graphic design in general. A cute and smiling flower seemed to be a perfect match for the name "The Happy Flower". I also added a splash of color to this logo by making the cheeks red, just for fun :)

    • Like