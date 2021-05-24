Red Buds

24" x 24"

Oil on canvas

Now this was a fun painting and a start to something new. I've always fallen back to the comfortable shapes of birds, I don't know why. After exhausting my need to paint trees and abstract them I turned to one of the creatures that inhabit them, birds. This is ended up being a really close up shot of what the birds might look like in my painting "Waiting".

© cogwurx

visit cogwurx elsewhere:

https://www.cogwurx.com/social

Prints available:

https://www.deviantart.com/print/view/880493636