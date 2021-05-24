Trending designs to inspire you
Red Buds
24" x 24"
Oil on canvas
Now this was a fun painting and a start to something new. I've always fallen back to the comfortable shapes of birds, I don't know why. After exhausting my need to paint trees and abstract them I turned to one of the creatures that inhabit them, birds. This is ended up being a really close up shot of what the birds might look like in my painting "Waiting".
© cogwurx
visit cogwurx elsewhere:
https://www.cogwurx.com/social
Prints available:
https://www.deviantart.com/print/view/880493636