Gamble game for the slot machine

In the Gamble Game, players have to guess the color of the next card.
A minimum of details were used in the design. Simple rectangular buttons in red and black with a map in between.
It is the card that supports the theme of the slot. The reverse side depicts the famous Egyptian symbol - the eye of Ra.
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
