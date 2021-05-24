Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
slotopaint.com

Gamble game for the slot machine

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Hire Me
  • Save
Gamble game for the slot machine design developer gambling design gambling art art developer art development bonus art game designer bonus round bonus game risk game gamble game gamble slot game design slot game art digital art game design slot machine illustration game art slot design
Download color palette

In the Gamble Game, players have to guess the color of the next card.
A minimum of details were used in the design. Simple rectangular buttons in red and black with a map in between.

It is the card that supports the theme of the slot. The reverse side depicts the famous Egyptian symbol - the eye of Ra.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

#gamble #gamblegame #riskgame #gambledesign #bonusround #bonusgame #slot #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Graphic solutions for gambling
Hire Me

More by slotopaint.com

View profile
    • Like